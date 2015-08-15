Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: Aug. 15

Happy Saturday – I’m back! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com, and follow @tednesi on Twitter. And thank you to McGowan for ably filling in while I was away.

1. It’s obviously too early for most people to render a judgment on the coming Brookings Institution report about Rhode Island’s economy, for the very good reason that it hasn’t been written yet. (No need to wait, though, if you distrust the entire exercise.) Hopefully the $1.3 million being spent on the report – paid for by foundations and a few wealthy Gina Raimondo supporters – will at least buy some robust new data about the state’s present economic condition. Beyond that, the onus will be on Brookings to show why this report’s recommendations will be more useful than those in all the reports that came before it. A key test for the Brookings team is how honest they’re willing to be. Will they tell the state’s universities if their research capabilities aren’t as good as they think they are? Will they say things about the business climate the state’s ruling Democrats may not want to hear? Will they grapple with the futures of blue-collar workers buffeted by the rise of China and the downturn in construction? Will they be honest about how much money Rhode Island would need to spend to compete globally in some industries and fields? They could provide a useful service if they tell it like it is.

2. The Brookings report could also provide a way for Governor Raimondo to slow down the PawSox ballpark process. If Brookings is going to be looking at whether that’s the best use of the I-195 parcel in question, and if Brookings’ report isn’t going to be done until the end of the year, how can the governor agree to any proposal before that? (Speaking of which, House Minority Leader Brian Newberry told his constituents this week that “very few elected members of the House and Senate have any reason to support this new stadium.”)

3. Also on the topic of economic development, Congressman Joe Kennedy gave a noteworthy speech last month that called for local leaders to start thinking beyond the borders of their two states. “Traditional economic development strategies tend to ignore one obvious reality: your sense of community is rarely shaped by state and city lines,” Kennedy said, noting that “culture, geography, industry and history link the economies of Southeastern Massachusetts and Northeastern Rhode Island in a way we can’t ignore.” He noted that the swath of Connecticut and Massachusetts between Hartford and Springfield has been linked together as the so-called Knowledge Corridor. His idea, he said, is “about starting to rethink the way we pursue economic development on the South Coast. Leveraging the assets and strengths of this region in a comprehensive, collective way. Treating Fall River, New Bedford, Attleboro, Taunton, Tiverton and Providence not as isolated silos, but as a combined economic force.” Kennedy has already floated his thinking with Governors Raimondo and Baker as well as fellow congressmen including David Cicilline and found them receptive. (Nor is he the first to make the argument for regional thinking: Aaron Renn and I discussed it on Executive Suite back in 2013.) Kennedy ended the speech by calling for a study – yes, another one – that looks at regional opportunities, perhaps conducted by UMass Dartmouth. Something to keep an eye on, particularly in light of Kennedy’s prominence.

4. Interesting: states and cities are going to have to start disclosing how much money they use for business tax breaks.

5. Say this for Allan Fung: he ain’t hiding. Since the scathing state police report about Cranston came out, Fung has held an hourlong news conference, answered questions at a multi-hour City Council meeting, and joined Tim White and me for a grilling on this week’s Newsmakers. The mayor is clearly trying to send a message to Cranston voters that he’s available, contrite, and armed with explanations for what happened. One issue gaining prominence as the story unfolds is the future of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), the state law governing police discipline. Fung is effectively saying he had to settle with union chief Stephen Antonucci over Ticketgate because LEOBOR made it too financially risky for him to try and discipline the officer. If that’s the case, yikes. (And as Ian Donnis reports, changes to LEOBOR are unlikely.) As for Fung’s political future, the mayor said he’s still undecided about whether to seek re-election in 2016 and probably won’t make up his mind until next year. So far, though, he seems to be laying the groundwork to make a go of it.

6. The saga of Seekonk’s town administrator is a bit odd.

7. I-195 Redevelopment Commission Chairman Joe Azrack, who made a fortune in real estate, is co-hosting a fundraiser for Sheldon Whitehouse on Aug. 30 in Little Compton, where Azrack has a summer house. The event will be at the home of Libby and Raoul Moore, who are listed as co-hosts along with Azrack’s wife, Abigail Congdon, and Andrew Moore. Suggested contributions: $100 for guests, $250 for supporters, $500 for friends, $1,000 for sponsors. The relationship there dates back awhile: in 2007 Azrack and Whitehouse co-hosted a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Little Compton home of Anne and Arthur Brendt that featured Howard Dean.

8. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “There are two key reasons the Elorza administration chose to back off this week on its controversial claim that Providence’s contract with its firefighters’ union was invalid. The public statement from city officials was that the agreement was an ‘act of good faith’ between the two sides; the city drops its claim and the union will no longer seek to vacate the 2013 pension reform consent decree. No harm, no foul. But behind the scenes, just about everyone agrees that walking back the invalid contract argument was an attempt to clear up a PR gaffe by the mayor’s office. To be sure, there are still lawyers within city government who believe it was completely fair to make the case that the pact with the union was ‘void and unenforceable’ because it may have been longer than state law allows. But the city didn’t anticipate the type of blowback it would receive for making that claim. After two months of talking about platoon changes, suddenly everyone was talking about blowing up pension reform. Members of the City Council felt blindsided. Even the Providence Journal editorial board, often a critic of unions, urged all sides to come together to reach a deal. With that distraction out of the way, many union members wanted to know if that meant the city planned to honor what they believe is an agreement to pay them time-and-a-half for working more than 42 hours in a week. The answer is no. The city still believes its platoon changes are a management right and that no provision in the contract can supersede a management right. Obviously the union disagrees, which is why it has asked Judge Jeffrey Lanphear to allow an arbitrator to decide how much to pay firefighters. For now, the two sides are giving mediation a go in hopes of reaching an agreement by early September. If they can’t, all eyes will be on Lanphear.”

9. Providence native Mike Donilon is reportedly helping Joe Biden figure out whether to run for president. For the uninitiated, Donilon is one of three brothers who’ve all made it big – brother Tom was President Obama’s national security adviser, and brother Terry is Cardinal O’Malley’s spokesman in Boston. “Lot of talent comes out of PVD,” New York Times political reporter Jonathan Martin noted on Twitter. No argument there, right?

10. It always seemed clear that one of Lincoln Chafee’s motivations for running a quixotic presidential campaign was to get some screen time in the national TV debates. But will he even make the cut for those? The DNC rules say a candidate has to receive at least 1% in three national polls ahead of the debates to take part. Right now Chafee is at just 0.6% in the RealClearPolitics polling average, so he wouldn’t be on stage for a debate happening now. Luckily for him, the first debate isn’t until Oct. 13. Can he perk up his numbers before then?

11. Now we know for sure that Warren Harding, president from 1921 to 1923, had a love child. But did you know Harding was actually a pretty good president?

12. The Rhode Island Association of Realtors lost this year’s State House fight over whether to impose an 8% tax on short-term vacation home rentals, and the tax took effect July 1. Realtors President Bruce Lane told me on this week’s Executive Suite he thinks the real impact of the tax won’t be felt until next year. “When people go for vacation they’re going to look at Rhode Island, they’re going to look at Massachusetts, and they’re going to look at Connecticut if they’re going to be doing a drive,” he said. “Massachusetts and Connecticut don’t have the tax. So now if I have a budget, which most people do when they go on vacation, and they say, well, Massachusetts is 8% less, I’ve got $3,000 to spend, that’s $240 I can be spending on food and dining and what have you that I can’t in Rhode Island; let’s go over to Massachusetts, let’s go over to the Cape, let’s do something there. That’s where I think we may see some impact in the negative sense.” But Lane is holding out hope lawmakers may revisit the tax in 2016: “Let’s see what happens next year – maybe it’ll go away.”

13. It’s getting closer to decision time for Rhode Island’s congressional delegation on the Iran deal. Senator Whitehouse told Politico this week he’ll probably make up his mind next week after conferring with Senator Reed, who hasn’t made up his own mind yet. It would be a shock if either of them opposed the deal, though anything’s possible in theory. On the House side, both Congressman Cicilline and Congressman Langevin have yet to make up their minds, either, though Cicilline lobbed a friendly question at John Kerry during a recent hearing.

14. Cicilline and Langevin have, however, made up their minds about Obamacare’s “Cadillac” tax on pricey health plans. They want it repealed.

15. After two years, Kim Kalunian finally tracked down the people who sing the Block Island Ferry jingle. (They got $500 for it a quarter-century ago.)

16. Greg from Providence is trying to visit all 150 of Rhode Island’s Catholic churches this summer, and he’s blogging about what he finds here.

17. A book recommendation from my vacation: “Scribe,” by longtime Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan. A great read for journalists and, especially, Boston sports fans. (Dan McGowan concurs.)

18. A WPRI.com photo gallery of First Sgt. Andrew McKenna’s return home.

Set your DVRs: This week on Newsmakers – Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. This week on Executive Suite – Rhode Island Association of Realtors President Bruce Lane; Luca + Danni owner Fred Magnanimi. Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com and writes the Nesi's Notes blog. Follow him on Twitter: @tednesi