Ted Nesi’s Saturday Morning Post: April 18

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com

1. The biggest question I have about the PawSox pitch is one I couldn’t get Jim Skeffington to answer: When would the owners start making a profit off this deal? Skeffington wouldn’t say on Wednesday, telling me PBC Associates LLC is “a private company.” Fair enough, but there’s no way Rhode Islanders can fully evaluate the terms of the stadium deal without that information. To start with, how much did Skeffington, Larry Lucchino, Tom Ryan, Terry Murray et al. pay for the team? The Globe says more than $20 million; Skeffington suggested that figure isn’t accurate, but refused to disclose the amount. They’ve acknowledged they’ll need to come up with $85 million – financed with their own equity or debt – to complete the project; their interest rate shouldn’t be too high since they’d go to lenders with a taxpayer-guaranteed lease worth $120 million as collateral. They’d also be on the hook for any cost overruns and other problems during construction. On the other side of the ledger, they’ve got a steady stream of revenue from McCoy already, which presumably would grow once the new stadium opens. And Skeffington told me PBC would consider selling naming rights to the park, another cash generator for the owners. Take that revenue from the team and the park, add in a net $4 million annual transfer from taxpayers, and it’s easy to imagine how Skeffington & Co. could wind up in the black. “We’re not going to lose money,” Skeffington acknowledged Wednesday. “But we’re not trying to make the last dollar, either.” How many dollars will be made before that last one, though?

2. One solution for Skeffington & Co. would be to restructure the proposed deal so that the state shares in the upside. So far the owners have asked taxpayers to give them $120 million, free downtown real estate, and a permanent exemption from property taxes. In exchange the state will get a shiny new stadium and the continued presence of a minor-league ball club. Those are real assets – the ballpark would be an iconic new downtown destination and liven up the old I-195 land – but that doesn’t mean they’re worth as much as the team wants. Sweetening the deal might make it more palatable to some skeptics. Could the state become a part-owner of the team by taking an equity stake in PBC Associates? If Skeffington & Co. don’t like that idea, Governor Raimondo could offer to treat the ballpark like National Grid or another public utility by capping their profits; anything above a certain amount could flow back to the state or reduce its $4 million outlay. Those are just two ideas, but they would be more of a public-private partnership than the current proposal.

3. Jason Becker has some more interesting thoughts on a PawSox counteroffer. Elsewhere on the Web: Monique Chartier hates the idea, while Mark Gray wants progressives to give it a chance. Scott MacKay thinks Linc Almond should do an independent study. And this older CoffeeBlack piece is worth a read, too.

4. The politics of the PawSox proposal are fascinating. Republicans have led the charge against the whole idea, starting with National Committeeman Steve Frias’ influential February Projo column about stadium subsidies; this week he was joined by new GOP chairman Brandon Bell, who called Skeffington’s ask “simply ridiculous,” and Rep. Doreen Costa, who labeled it “corporate welfare at its very best.” As always, though, the key players are the state’s ruling triumvirate – Raimondo, Mattiello and Paiva Weed – and they face competing pressures. Raimondo has long counted PawSox owners Ryan and Murray among her supporters; she also wants big projects on the I-195 land, and the new stadium would be open in time for her 2018 re-election campaign. Mattiello is a former baseball coach who praised the stadium proposal when it first emerged. Paiva Weed’s No. 2 is a Laborers union leader, and the building trades say the stadium may be their top legislative priority of 2015. But if public opinion is hostile, the votes may not be there. The next two months will be quite interesting.

5. The PawSox proposal shines a spotlight on the ways lawmakers can lock taxpayers into long streams of payments without following the constitutional requirement for a vote to incur debt. In this case, it’s because the $120-million stadium deal would be structured as a lease: the General Assembly doesn’t need to call a referendum to bind the state to 30 years of guaranteed payments if it’s for leasing property. The same is true with the South Street Power Station nursing school project, where lawmakers approved a 15-year lease for roughly $90 million without a ballot referendum. Contrast that with the new veterans home, which carries a similar price tag of $94 million but which voters authorized in 2012.

6. Our weekly Saturday Morning Post dispatch from WPRI.com’s Dan McGowan: “No matter how you feel about the proposals to build a baseball stadium and a streetcar line in downtown Providence, one thing is certain: the city that Mayor Elorza will leave behind in January 2023 (assuming he serves two terms) could look a whole lot different than the one he inherited 103 days ago. By then, several thousand new people could find themselves downtown during the day if they’re working or going to school at the $206-million URI/RIC nursing school at the South Street Power Station, while as many as 10,000 Rhode Islanders could fill the $85-million ballpark on some spring and summer evenings. Add in the $100-million streetcar line and even modest development on the vacant I-195 land, and you’ve got the largest downtown transformation since the moving of the rivers. Of course, none of this is without risk. It’s difficult to imagine the nursing school being a flop, but there’s no guarantee Minor League Baseball will be a hit, and it’s already fairly easy to get from the train station to PPAC without a streetcar. But from a purely political perspective, timing may be on Elorza’s side. People like shiny things – sellouts at Minor League games were unheard of, but Charlotte has pulled that off with its downtown stadium – and you’ll have to at least give the streetcar a few tries before you sour on it. The best case scenario for Elorza is that all goes according to plan and his 2022 campaign for governor writes itself. The worst case? Nothing happens and Joe Paolino’s 2022 mayoral comeback focuses on how great Providence used to be.”

7. It appears you can’t get a state pension just because your dad used to take you to work with him.

8. I did a double-take when Lincoln Chafee accidentally kicked off his presidential campaign during a CNN interview this week – because he did the exact same thing in 2009 on MSNBC when he was running for governor. And this time it could actually cause him a headache: the Washington-based Campaign Legal Center told Kim Kalunian it will lodge a federal complaint against Chafee if he doesn’t file as a candidate within 15 days. Paperwork aside, I still think Chafee has a chance to grab some attention; I was interviewed about him this week by Arnie Arnesen, a liberal radio host in New Hampshire, and she said there’s definitely interest among some Democrats there in hearing from Linc. A not-so-liberal radio host, though, is doing his best to dissuade them: WPRO’s John DePetro has put up a Change.org petition asking Chafee not to run, and he’d collected 64 supporters at midday Friday. (Which is 64 more people than Chafee has staffing him in the Granite State.) Meantime, DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she plans to include Chafee in debates against Hillary Clinton.

9. From Dan McGowan: “9 facts about Rhode Island kids every parent should know.”

10. Mark Weiner, Rhode Island’s best-known “Friend of Bill,” made the gossip columns this week. Page Six reports top Clinton aide Jon Davidson created a fake Instagram account – “RealMarkWeiner” – mocking the 60-year-old Democratic poobah, who is still recovering from a brutal car crash. But is it all in good fun? The paper claims it was told by “a Bill Clinton insider” that “Mark knows about it, and he thinks it’s funny.”

11. Rhode Island’s financial picture keeps getting rosier just in time for Speaker Mattiello & co. to rewrite Governor Raimondo’s budget. The latest numbers out Friday showed tax revenue running $61 million ahead of forecasts through March, with three months left to go before the end of the fiscal year. To put that in perspective, it’s enough cash to cover one-third of the projected deficit for next year ($190 million) without touching anything – and more than enough to axe the Taylor Swift tax or extend the speaker’s beloved Social Security tax break to higher-earners. Raimondo has said she wants to use the money to increase the earned-income tax credit.

12. Speaking of Governor Raimondo’s budget, Amica CEO Bob DiMuccio likes what he sees there on economic development. “The new governor is putting together this package of economic tools, which I think are going to be a great thing for our economy,” DiMuccio told me on this week’s Executive Suite, describing her various “WAVE” proposals as “particularly important to move us forward.” More generally, DiMuccio said the new governor “has added a sense of optimism to the state that’s absolutely incredible. I think she’s been out there, she’s been visible, she’s been answering questions, and I think she’s been sort of telling it like it is.” DiMuccio, who’s long been active in RIPEC, had high praise as well for lawmakers’ recent changes to income, corporate and estate tax rates. “I’m very optimistic right now about Rhode Island in the future,” he said.

13. Don’t look for Treasurer Magaziner to change the state pension fund’s 7.5% investment forecast anytime soon. “I think 7.5% is aggressive, but I do think it’s achievable,” Magaziner said on this week’s Newsmakers. He noted the forecast is a long-term average, not a target that must be matched every single year; in fact, the state’s return averaged exactly 7.5% from 1995 through 2014, according to the most recent actuarial valuation. And if the new treasurer proposed any change, it would be to go lower than 7.5%, which he described as “at the high end of what is possible.” But, he said, “We have no plans to change that number now.”

14. Michael Strain argues food stamps aren’t subsidies to Wal-Mart and McDonald’s.

15. Congratulation to Pawtucket on being one of 10 communities nationwide to win an Operation AmeriCorps grant. The roughly $1 million in federal money will fund 64 new positions designed to help students at Tolman and Shea high schools graduate and find work. Corporation for National and Community Service CEO Wendy Spencer, who was on hand for the Pawtucket announcement, reports Rhode Island has the nation’s sixth-highest AmeriCorps enrollment rate.

16. How is Rhode Island going to deal with the disappearance of non-routine jobs?

17. Charles P. Pierce on the Boston Olympics “debacle.”

