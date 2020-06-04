Tears of Joy During Assisted Living Facility’s Horse Visit

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Imagine not leaving your bedroom for months. It’s a reality for elderly residents across the country in an effort to stay safe from Covid 19.

In Warwick, staff at one assisted living facility are dedicated to keeping it exciting.

“They are looking out the same window for months,” says Kent Regency Recreation Director Jeane Retelle.

The recreation director is very passionate about her job. So, when she got the unique opportunity to bring a horse stable from Chepatchet to her residents – she jumped at the chance.

Enshanting Allie Stables owner, Danielle Gauvin has brought her four horses to visit several locations.

“We were sad we were unable to visit our grandparents and spend time with our family, so we figured that we would reach out to a couple of the nursing homes and facilities in the area and see if they wanted a visit from a few of the ponies through the window,” Gauvin explained.

The horses and ponies spending hours visiting every window of every room, bringing tears of joy to many of the 150 residents.

Retelle said, “They were literally throwing off the covers and leaping out of bed, smiling and laughing and people were crying…the nurses were crying. It was a very emotional experience for everybody.”

After working in the medical industry for many years, Jeane says having a positive outlook is half the battle. She continues to find new ways to spread as much joy and laughter as possible.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. You can reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories in the days ahead.