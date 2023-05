WARWICK (WPRI) — This week’s Seasons Market Team of the Week is the Bishop Hendricken tennis team. The Hawks are 11-1 this spring and are coming off a great weekend as a program, as Jack Ciunci won the RIIL singles championship for a second straight year, and the doubles team was a runner-up to Barrington.

Hendricken hopes to win another title in a couple of weeks, when the team tournament takes place.