Summer is just around the corner and before you know it pools everywhere will be opening and beaches filling up. So, making sure you and your little ones are prepared is so important.

Signing up for swimming lessons is a great way to get children comfortable while practicing – safety in the water. Some pools use floatation, while others like pods in East Providence use another approach.

“We do not teach with any floatation devices at pods. We are members of the United States Swim School Association for the past 15 years. We follow their curriculum and their approach which is children learn proper breath control and body position at a young age,” says PODS Owner Susan Pascale-Frechette.

How early can parents sign their children up for swim lessons? Susan says with pediatrician approval, kids can be enrolled prior to six months of age. The East Providence location has something for every child.

“It really depends on what the parents are really looking for or the child. If you want to be able to swim under water, learn freestyle, learn to float and if you want to complete the program is learning all four strokes,” says Pascale-Frechette.

What about adults? There is open lap swim and water aerobics for adults as well.

