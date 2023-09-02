TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton officials say that, out of an abundance of caution, safety measures have been put in place around a gasoline leak on Middleboro Avenue.

On Monday, Taunton firefighters found evidence of a gasoline leak at Amaro’s on Middleboro Ave. and contacted the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the Taunton Board of Health.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, Taunton police say they noticed a gasoline vapor coming from a drainage manhole near the gas station. Taunton Firefighters responded to the scene and discovered that gasoline vapors were present.

Officials say the area surrounding the gas station has been secured and a vapor barrier has been installed in the manhole to prevent the vapors from spreading. A firefighter and police officer have also been stationed in the area to ensure public safety.

Officials also say they’re testing businesses and buildings in the area to ensure no other gas vapors are present. No additional contamination had been found as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

“All the other businesses in that area are open and have been tested. There are no vapors in those businesses, and they’re safe,” stated Taunton Police Chief Steven Lavigne. “All the residents and businesses in the area are safe, and we will continue monitoring the situation.”

Authorities say Amaro’s has closed voluntarily until the situation can be rectified and that the Amaro family has been working with city and state officials to “more fully evaluate and mitigate the situation.”