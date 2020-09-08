Taking a closer look at the Johnston wind farm

JOHNSTON, RI (WPRI) – You may have seen them from the highways across the state over the last couple of years.

These 7 wind turbines in Johnston can be seen for miles. They’re all part of a $105-million dollar project that was completed in 2018 to help produce energy and power for the regional electric grid.

These German-made turbines stand just under 525 feet when the blade is centered.

Green Development of North Kingstown conducted the installation of these turbines.

They have the capacity to generate upwards of 3 megawatts of power individually which would amount to a total of 21 megawatts.

For comparison, Green Development also has a 10-turbine wind farm in Coventry.

Although there are more turbines, they do not generate as much power making the Johnston wind farm the largest with regards to power-generating in the state.

The wind farm in Coventry can only generate about half of the power individually (1.5 megawatts) which amounts to about 15 megawatts in total.