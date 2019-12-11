Suspect in Trooper shooting killed by police

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that the suspect who shot a State Trooper on Tuesday has died after a 14 hour standoff with police.

State Police have not released the name of the deceased suspect, and say he was killed around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday after State Police Special Emergency Response Team returned fire on the barricaded man.

18 News has confirmed that the Tioga County PA Deputy Coroner has been called to the scene at Barney Hill Road this morning.

Patrol members attempted to conduct a welfare check on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township, Tioga County at approximately 12:30 p.m. after a report that the man had not been seen in weeks. State Police say they announced themselves upon arrival and entered through an open door when the subject of the welfare check opened fire at the troopers.

One trooper was struck and transported by helicopter to receive medical attention. State Police report as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday he is in stable condition.

A second trooper suffered a broken leg while seeking cover during the shootout. He has since been treated and release.

The identities of the troopers have not been released at this time.