Surprise Discovery Makes For Magical Adventure for Local Family

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The beautiful weather combined with extra time at home has many taking walks and going on afternoon adventures.

A surprise discovery for one local family you could say felt magical. Betsy Bessette and her daughter Addalynn have taken walks many times before but this one was very different.

“We were just taking a little walk and we usually go by that school even though its closed because they have a playground that they ride their bikes in and stuff and somebody had put in the path – fairy trail,” said Bessette.

The colorfully painted trail marked, “Fairy Trail,” was located right near John Wickes Elementary School in Warwick.

“It’s right in our neighborhood, so we take walks by there all the time but I guess this fairy trail is fairly new because we never noticed it before,” Bessette explained.

She continued, “There was just a bunch of little fairy houses and painted rocks and stuff like that. There was a few different paths in the woods and we followed each one.”

Six-year-old Addalynn’s imagination took off.

Mother and daughter are now making plans to leave their own kindness rocks.

Bessette said, “We are going to add little positive messages and leave them there…maybe people will take them and put them in other places and stuff like that.”

They hope to brighten someone else’s day.

“We kind of do the same route all the time in the neighborhood and that’s getting kind of boring because all we have been doing is taking walks for the past 3 months, so that was something a little bit fun and different,” she said.

Betsy and Addalynn tell me they are still hoping to find out who is responsible for the magical trail and thank them.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. You can reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter.