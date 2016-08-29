Superintendent Surveys: Barrington

Michael Messore, Barrington School District

1. What are you most proud of about your school district?

We have supportive parents, quality teachers and students who come to school ready to learn every day.2. What is the biggest challenge your district faces?

At this point, it’s the planning of a new middle school.3. Tell us something students and parents might be surprised about during the 2016-17 school year.

Makerspace labs in the schools and building remodeling construction in three elementary schools.4. If the R.I. Dept. of Education could give your district one thing, what would it be?

Funding for innovative programs tied to innovative learning opportunities.5. If you could personally change one thing in your district, what would it be?

Nothing. This is a great district. It’s not about change, it’s about continuous improvement.

