Study: Nearly 6% of Bristol County, Mass. residents addicted to opioids

(WPRI) — A new study published in the American Journal of Public Health shows estimates on the scope of opioid addiction in Massachusetts may have been incorrect.

The study suggest four times more Massachusetts people abuse opioids than previously thought.

The study was conducted by the Boston Medical Center. It estimates 275,000 Massachusetts residents suffered from opioid use disorder in 2015. That’s about 4.6% of the state’s population over the age of 11.

Previous estimates had the number at about 1%.

The study also found the percentage of people suffering from opioid addiction has nearly doubled in just four years.

The study broke down abuse by county, and found that rural communities were some of the hardest hit.

It found 5.8% of Bristol County residents are addicted to opioids.

The new information was released the same day President Donald Trump announced new efforts to combat the opioid epidemic nationwide.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed the “Support for Patients and Communities” act.

It will promote research to find new, non-addictive pain management drugs, and it also gives Medicaid patients more access to treatment for substance abuse disorders.

“Together we are going to end the scourge of drug addiction in America,” the President said. “We are going to end it, or we are going to at least make an extremely big dent in this terrible, terrible problem.“