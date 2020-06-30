Student uses music to thank teachers for their support

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – The unusual school year leaving many feeling disconnected. One young lady is reaching out to her teachers, thanking them in her own way, for all their support.

Maribel Veiga’s first year in high school not what she or anyone else expected, but the lessons and support, something she will always carry with her.

Maribel recently emailing her teachers a special video, showing how she’s applying the help with English and writing to her music.

“Whenever I needed help writing a song that I made or a story..anything, singing…They would always help me,” said Veiga.

“I learned how to make my songs more full so people can feel it and understand it more.”

Life far from easy for Maribel saying, “My family we are from Cape Verde and we came here 5 years ago with my mom. We are looking for a new life.”

Music is her outlet.

“I’ve seen a lot of people dying from it. I wrote that I wanted people to be safe and stay at home,” she said. “I’m hoping that I can give people hope and support and strength and also bring peace because that’s what we need in this moment.”

Maribel says music is how she expresses herself and is helping her get through difficult times. She hopes to someday make a future living doing it.