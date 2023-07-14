JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Joe Reverdes is at it again — but this time, he’s asking for help.

Reverdes, who’s a personal trainer at his daughter’s Johnston gym, is looking to set his fourth Guinness World Record.

The 55-year-old is currently training to climb the most stairs in 24 hours. In order to break the current record, Reverdes will need to climb more than 107,000 steps, which equates to approximately 5,500 staircases.

“Age is just a number,” Reverdes said. “We put age on ourselves. If you want to do it, you can do it. I am no different than anyone else … it’s just a change in mindset.”

Reverdes already holds world records for the most squats and burpees in 24 hours, as well as most weight deadlifted in 12 hours.

When asked why he’s set his sights on yet another world record, Reverdes said this time, it’s different.

“I’m doing it to honor New England firefighters,” he explained. “I always like to do it for good cause.”

Reverdes is looking for 24 firefighters to join him on his record-breaking journey. He explained that one firefighter would join him each hour of his climb.

“I could definitely use the motivation,” he said. “It would be great.”

Reverdes said his goal is to show the world that nothing is impossible.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of background you have or how old you are,” Reverdes said. “If you really want to do something, and you have that fire and desire inside of you, anything is possible.”

“You’re never too old,” he continued. “The only way you lose is if you quit on yourself.”

He is also looking forward to making more memories with his family, who’s been there for him every step of the way.

“When I get weak, that’s what lifts me up,” Reverdes said, reflecting on his past world record attempts. “You have ups and [downs]. Your body starts giving up on you … it tells you there’s no way you can make it.”

“You have to remember why you’re doing it,” he continued. “You have to dig deep.”

Reverdes will be training every day up until his next record-breaking attempt, which will take place sometime this fall.

He said he can’t wait to smash another record and for all of his hard work to finally pay off.

“That [will be] the icing on the cake,” he said.

Johnny Villella contributed to this report.