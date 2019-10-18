Breaking News
Young athlete has Patriots’ Gilmore in her corner

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Quinn Miller wanted to wear the same number as Patriots’ legend Ty Law.

Now, even before the Street Story about Miller has gone online, she has the attention of another All-Pro Patriot who plays corner and wears 24.

Stephon Gilmore reached out to Miller via Twitter after seeing a clip about her love of football, despite bullies who tease her for playing.

The clip is now pushing 100,000 views and Miller’s mother Christine said Gilmore’s wife contacted her and invited them to a Patriots game.

“It’s so awesome,” Miller said. “I’m so happy for Quinn. This will definitely make her more confident.”

Miller’s fight to break tackles and stereotypes will air tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 on WPRI 12.

