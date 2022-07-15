JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Joe Reverdes is a three-time Guinness World Record-holder.

Surrounded by friends and family, the 54-year-old personal trainer completed 10,856 burpees in 24 hours Sunday, which is 41 more than the previous record holder.

Reverdes is no stranger to smashing records. He also holds the world records for the most squats and deadlifts in 24 hours.

“Age is just a number, and anything we put our mind to, if we are willing to put the work in, it can be done,” Reverdes previously told 12 News.

It was an emotional moment for Reverdes and his son Aaron, who cheered on his father from the sidelines the entire time.

Whenever his dad needed a break, Aaron was right there to remind him of why he was doing it in the first place.

“If it was easy, everyone would be a world champion,” Aaron told his father.

Reverdes said he almost fainted twice, and he wouldn’t have been able to finish without his son’s unwavering support.

“My son, my coach, my best friend,” Reverdes said. “He’s the reason why I [finished] this … So many times I wanted to quit, but I saw the look in his eyes and I knew I couldn’t quit.”