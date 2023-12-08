NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nestled inside a quiet North Providence café, two veterans recently met for the first time to exchange stories over lunch.

Both 98-year-old Roger Desjardins and 108-year-old Henry Polichetti served during World War II, but not in the same branch of the military.

Polichetti, of Cranston, served as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy, while Desjardins, of North Providence, was a machine gunner for the U.S. Army.

“The Japanese had just attacked the United States,” Polichetti recalled. “I joined the Navy a week after Pearl Harbor.”

“I went down to the recruiting station and they said, ‘You’re in radio? We need you,'” he continued.

Even though more than 16 million men and women served during World War II, less than a million saw combat.

Desjardins was one of those soldiers.

“Don’t tell me to go to hell because I’ve been there,” he said.

Desjardins told Polichetti that he was hunkered down inside a foxhole when he saw his life flash before his eyes.

“The next shell landed right outside the foxhole,” he explained. “It blew me over and dazed me. It blew both my ear drums out.”

Roger Desjardins (left) and Henry Polichetti (right)

When asked about the best part of serving in the military, both men were in agreement.

“When it was all over,” Desjardins said with a chuckle. “Getting discharged.”

“That’s a good point,” Polichetti added.

While Polichetti and Desjardins agreed that they’d love to go to the historic Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium this weekend, neither can afford it and will instead be watching from home.

Despite the college football rivalry between the two military branches, the veterans agreed that the Army and Navy are on the same team.

“We all did our part,” Polichetti said.

“We needed each other,” Desjardins added. “We needed the Navy and we needed the Army … Everyone who served did their jobs and we finally won the war.”

Before parting ways, Polichetti and Desjardins wished one another well.

“Good luck to you the rest of the way,” Desjardins said. “The one good thing is that we’re not in a nursing home.”