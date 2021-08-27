Warwick woman reunited with sweet ride after nearly losing her partner to COVID-19

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Elly McGuire’s most prized possession is her cherry red Mercedes.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Warwick resident dropped her 1985 convertible off at German Motors in Providence for some extensive and costly repairs.

“We’re talking really expensive,” McGuire said.

McGuire and her partner, retired meteorologist Ron Trotta, earn a living by conducting school shows around the country with their Yorkshire terrier, Schmitty the Weather Dog.

When she received word that her car was ready, McGuire decided she would pick it up after she and Trotta returned from a couple of shows in New York.

But then the pandemic hit.

Both McGuire and Trotta ended up testing positive for the virus, and while McGuire recovered quickly, Trotta did not.

“I brought him to the hospital thinking he’d be there for a couple of days,” she recalled. “Five months, and we almost lost him. He almost died.”

McGuire said Trotta’s recovery was emotionally draining.

“I was barely putting one foot in front of the other, going to the hospital for 148 days,” she said. “Every single day I was just cheerleading Ron on.”

After several months of rehabilitation, McGuire said Trotta relearned how to walk, talk and swallow again.

But money was tight. McGuire said their school shows dried up with the pandemic preventing them from performing.

When it came time to pay for the repairs to her Mercedes, McGuire said she couldn’t pay the entire bill right away.

Thankfully, German Motors President Gerry Moreau didn’t mind.

“I’d say, ‘Gerry thank you so much,'” McGuire said. “I’d send him a check, $200, $500 … whatever I could.”

Moreau tells 12 News he felt for McGuire.

“I just kept shaking my head and saying, ‘wow, I’ve got no problems,'” Moreau said. “My issues were minor.”

Through the darkest moments, McGuire said Moreau was her guiding light.

“Gerry never once called me and said ‘where’s my money?'” McGuire recalled. “That would scare me. That would make me not sleep at night.”

McGuire was recently able to pay off the repairs and retrieve her Mercedes from German Motors’ North Main Street lot, where it sat for more than two years.

She said Moreau’s patience restored her faith in humanity.

“I want to tell the world about this because no matter what happens, there’s always someone nice out there that just might reach out and do something kind,” McGuire said. “That was Gerry.”

“He’s just turned into something I will never forget,” she continued. “Someone who knew what I was going through and helped me out.”

McGuire said the first thing she wants to do with her car is drive down to Narragansett Town Beach and sit by the water.