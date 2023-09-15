TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Joyce Andrews is on a personal mission to beautify Fogland Beach in Tiverton.

Since retiring, the 76-year-old has spent most of her mornings walking along the beach in search of trash.

“I started because I wanted to do some walking, because walking is good exercise. But when I saw the trash, I said, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to do this,'” she said. “It makes my day to start it out by picking up trash and making the beach better.”

When asked what kind of trash she picks up the most, Andrews rattled off a list.

“Cups, plates, forks, spoons — all plastic and paper,” she said. “If someone opens up a package and it’s empty and it blows away, they won’t go get it.”

Andrews said she’s also “overwhelmed” by the amount of rope she collects.

“It’s sometimes whatever the wind blows over here and it’s sometimes what people leave,” she explained.

Andrews spends hours at a time collecting trash, and sometimes even returns to the beach later in the day to make a second sweep.

“It’s really hard to go on a walk without this picker in my hand,” Andrews said, referencing the tool she uses to snag all sorts of garbage from the sand.

And it’s not just Andrews who takes pride in her work.

“She’s known as ‘Miss Fogland,'” said Victoria Revier, chairwoman of the Tiverton Litter Committee. “Everyone knows her because of her dedication and compassion for litter.”

Andrews is showing no signs of slowing down. She plans on scouring Fogland Beach for trash as long as her body will let her.

“This is going to be part of my walk always,” she said. “I just feel good about the time I spend here.”