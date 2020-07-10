The ‘fabric’ of his community on wheels

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ On most days, hot or cold, you’ll see David “Chucky” Tramonti crushing the hills of North Providence’s busiest road.

“Some people can’t believe I can ride up and down Mineral Spring Ave. every day,” Tramonti said. “They think I have legs of steel.”

North Providence Police Lt. Mike Tavarozzi, the department’s community police commander, will tell you those “legs of steel” come with a heart of gold and a million-dollar attitude.

“He’s always got a smile on his face. He finds the positives in everything,” Tavorozzi said. “Guys really enjoy the interaction that we have with him. It’s always a friendly ear we can talk to.”

Tramonti is not just peddling. The 32-year-old is watching as an extra set of eyes and ears for the police and fire departments.

When he sees something amiss, he calls and he’s done that enough over the years that some officers call his bike “Car 6.”

“If I see something I get on the phone and call 911,” Tramonti said. “I have a passion for the police service and the fire service because I want to help people. I want to be out there every day.”

He’s there for police and firefighters, and they were there for him during the toughest stretch of his life.

His father Chuck, the source of Tramonti’s nickname, passed away a couple of years ago.

“I lost my father to lung cancer. It wasn’t easy,” Tramonti said. “I miss my father. He was the best. He was one of the best people in the world.”

Tavarozzi said Tramonti is as well-known as anyone in the town of 32,000.

“Chucky’s part of the fabric of this community. You name a place in this town with an event going on Chucky’s sure enough to be there,” Tavarozzi said. “He’s very reliable. We appreciate Chucky very much.”

The feeling is mutual.

“I love what I do and I’m here to help the town of North Providence.” Tramonti said.

Tramonti has no plans on slowing down anytime soon.

