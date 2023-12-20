PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thanks to generous donors, 85 students are receiving a quality Catholic education that their families otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford.

St. Patrick Academy was founded in 2009 by Father James Ruggieri, whose goal was to create an affordable Catholic high school.

“Our mission is to open doors to students who couldn’t normally afford a Catholic education,” Ruggieri explained.

The average cost of tuition at St. Patrick Academy is $12,800, according to Ruggieri, but the payment is never more than their families can afford. Most families, he said, pay $1,000 or less per child.

So, who foots the rest of the bill?

St. Patrick Academy relies on donors, like Ellen Hendrix, to pay for the remainder of their students’ tuition.

Hendrix said it’s rewarding for her to donate to students in need.

“These young students are our future,” Hendrix said. “I love being able to contribute to their education.”

The generous contributions are not lost on the students, who took the time to thank donors by sending them Christmas-themed letters.

When asked what she would say to those who helped fund her education, freshman Analis Polanco’s answer was simple.

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity,” she said. “I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for them.”

Jim Hagerty, who’s been donating for a number of years, tells 12 News he loves receiving letters from students.

“It reaffirms you’re making a difference in someone’s life,” Hagerty said. “These kids would never be able to consider a private Catholic school without our support.”

“This is coming from the heart,” he continued, referring to the letters. “I think it’s the best investment we can make.”

St. Patrick Academy has raised more than $900,000 for students in need. To donate or learn more about the high school, click here.