EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A local Special Olympian now has another award to add to his shelf.

Brian Johnson, of East Greenwich, won the silver medal in his division for bocce, competing against about 200 other athletes.

The 31-year-old is the only Rhode Islander competing in the Special Olympics World Games this month, joining roughly 7,000 athletes from 190 countries.

12 News was there as Johnson trained for his international debut at the Santa Maria Di Prata Society in Cranston earlier this month.

Johnson still has a chance at winning a gold medal. He is scheduled to compete again on Saturday with his unified partner, Dave Young, in the doubles competition.