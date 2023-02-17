PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tucked away inside a brick building off Smith Street is an experience like no other.

That experience is the brainchild of Myeasha Davis, who opened Rhode Island’s first selfie museum last year.

The 44-year-old tells 12 News that she’s an artist at heart.

“I wanted to create something cool and different for the people of Providence to enjoy,” she said.

My Selfie Experience consists of more than a dozen selfie walls with a variety of themes.

“I’m grateful to have this opportunity and to share my skills with other people,” she said.

While Davis has created several of the walls herself, she’s also invited other local artists to showcase their work.

From a collage of flags to designer bags, Davis has all sorts of backdrops for selfie connoisseurs both young and old.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Davis said her favorite display is her so-called “room of mirrors.” The room is enveloped in mirror tiles, with colorful LED lights reflecting off each one.

“Everyone loves mirrors,” she said. “People take selfies in mirrors all the time.”

A crowd favorite, according to Davis, is the “money room,” which includes piles of fake $100 bills and a giant credit card on the wall.

“One of the questions I always get asked is, ‘Is the money real?'” Davis said with a laugh. “I’m always like, ‘Sure! I just leave hundreds lying around for you.'”

Not all of the walls are for show, however.

Davis said a number of them are symbolic, including the “self love” wall created by Rhode Island muralist Angela “AGONZA” Gonzalez.

The backdrop features the word “love” written in several different languages, as well as the phrase, “I’m not crazy, I’m creative.”

“It definitely speaks to mental health and [loving yourself],” Davis said.

General admission costs $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Once you step inside, Davis said you can take as many selfies as you’d like.

My Selfie Experience is open Wednesday through Friday from 3-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.