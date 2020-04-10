Rainbows in a cup for the ones fighting the virus face-to-face

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ When the pandemic shut the doors of their shop to walk-in customers, the Najeras took a unique approach to keep their business going.

David and Caroline have been concocting herb-infused, fruit and protein-powered teas and smoothies for less than a year. But they tell Eyewitness News they didn’t worry about what the virus would do to their livelihood.

“I liked the challenge,” David said. “We had to adapt.”

Like many other businesses, they shifted Spot On Nutrition to curbside service, but also remembered the contingent of healthcare workers who helped them grow their dream into two locations.

“They’re the ones on the frontline. They’re the ones putting themselves out there,” Caroline said. “For us, it was just a way to give back to the people who are fighting the most.”

That was the idea behind making “rainbows in a cup” free of charge; to thank local “health heroes,” as the handwritten message reads on the container.

“They’re the ones who are really saving lives and coming up with the solutions as quickly as they can,” David said. “Whatever we can do in even a small way is the main goal.”

They recently took it one step forward by delivering hundreds of drinks to dozens of very grateful nurses and other healthcare professionals.

No charge, but there is a payment of sorts.

“Just the smile when we come to that door,” David said. “Just knowing that we’ve been thinking about them this whole time has really gotten a crazy reaction from them.”

His wife and business partner calls it “beautiful and amazing.”

“We know they could get the virus. It’s scary,” she said. “We just hope they stay healthy and know that we appreciate what they’re doing.”

One impact they did not expect ─ giving a boost to the health heroes has helped their business with others paying back the generosity with drink orders.

“We’ll keep doing it until this is over,” Caroline said.

