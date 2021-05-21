Providence student’s unique ‘Game Show Club’ carries over to the classroom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence third-grader is giving some of the nation’s best game show hosts a run for their money.

Micah Babchuck, a student at The Jewish Community Day School, tells 12 News he loves to entertain.

That’s why when he found himself learning from home during the pandemic, he came up with a unique way to keep in touch with his friends.

It’s called the Game Show Club, and it all started when he invited seven of his friends to participate in game show re-creations via Zoom.

“It was just a lot of fun,” he said. “I bought the prizes with my allowance.”

Once students were allowed to return to school in person, Micah’s teacher encouraged him to take the Game Show Club to another level by getting the entire class involved.

Now, every Thursday, the students select a charity and each student makes a cash donation.

So far, Micah said the Game Show Club has been a success.

“We’ve done Jeopardy, we’ve done Wheel of Fortune, but we couldn’t afford the wheel so we used dice,” he recalled.

Oren Bolton is Micah’s scorekeeper and faithful assistant. He said it’s a privilege to work with Micah and he enjoys the organized chaos.

But most importantly, Oren said he loves what the Game Show Club stands for.

“I always like to help the homeless people, so being able to do this makes me really happy,” he said.

Andrea Katzman, head of The Jewish Community Day School, said she’s inspired by the students’ efforts to make the world a better place.

“They really understand how important it is; creating a change in the world and not just spending time talking about it,” she said. “They totally inspire me.”

Micah said his class plans to continue the Game Show Club next year.

So far, the club has donated to the Amos House, Books are Wings, Free the Slaves, the Providence Animal Rescue League, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Refugee Dream Center.