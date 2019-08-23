Providence student is so excited about school, she wrote a song for backpack drive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As summer 2019 winds down, most students are savoring their final days away from their desks.

Not 8-year-old Aniyah Holloway.

The Cuffee Charter School third-grader has been freestyle rapping—creating the words to random beats off the cuff—for about a year.

“I don’t think about it,” she said. “When I hear the beat, I just start rapping about it.”

In this case, “it” is about going back to school.

“Young Nya” spit out the rhymes and wrote them down.

Local rapper Hype Holla helped her polish what became known as “School’s Back.”

This is not about dragging your feet all the way to the front door of the schoolhouse or giving teachers trouble.

“I want to go back to school to see my new teacher,” Holloway said.

“I practice it on Monday, I practice it all week. Every night.”

As you can tell, she is very excited about the start of the school year.

Aniyah’s song is now part of a local business’s sixth annual back to school drive.

The Classic Man Barbershop teamed up with other locals to hand out hundreds of backpacks stuffed with school supplies, with dozens of free haircuts in the mix as well.

Aniyah is happy to help, but she’s also already contemplating her next hit.

“I’m making another song,” she said. “It’s about being blessed.”

About 500 backpacks were given away last summer and they’re well on their way to that mark this year, with the drive running through the weekend.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.