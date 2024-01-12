PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In the age of smartphones, most travelers don’t need a map to find their way around.

But Andrew Middleton, owner of The Map Center, believes maps are more than just illustrated routes that guide people to their destinations.

Middleton recently moved from California to Pawtucket to assume ownership of The Map Center. He jumped at the opportunity upon learning its previous owner, Andrew “Andy” Nosal, was looking to give his business away to the right person.

“Andy Nosal is Willie Wonka,” Middleton said. “He was trying to give away a chocolate factory and I managed to get the golden ticket.”

That golden ticket gave Middleton access to countless maps of Rhode Island and beyond.

Middleton, a cartographer by trade, quickly made himself at home at The Map Center, which has been around since 1953.

It’s not easy making maps, according to Middleton.

“There’s a lot of science and math to it, but there’s also a lot of culture, history and sociology,” Middleton explained. “It kind of comes together in this one beautiful package that helps you understand the world better. That’s what gets me energized about maps.”

Middleton has been making maps for years.

“I like to say I make big, ugly maps at work and in my spare time I make small, pretty maps,” he said. “I self-published an atlas of scuba diving [spots] in California. I’m working on a second one.”

The Pawtucket store has a wide range of maps, including ones that showcase what the Ocean State has to offer.

“We’ve got historic maps of Rhode Island,” Middleton said. “We have tourist posters from the 1930s, and a 1940s Army Air Corps map printed on parachutes.”

Middleton said among the many local maps are topographic quadrangles — also known as “topo quads” — of “every square inch of Rhode Island” from the U.S. Geological Survey.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything,” he said. “Let me tell you why Rhode Islanders are the perfect people to get excited about maps … It’s a small state with a really big personality. We’re not Connecticut, and we’re not Massachusetts. There are not many great maps of Rhode Island because the big businesses go to New York and Boston.”

Middleton explained that every single map ever made is wrong and should never be taken at face value. Though maps are useful, he stressed that they’re models of the real world.

“A model is a simple way of looking at something really big. It helps you understand it,” Middleton said. “Every one of these maps isn’t reality, and that’s what makes it useful.”

“Every map is a new perspective and a new way of looking at a place you already know and love,” he continued. “You’re going to get to see [that place] through the eyes of your neighbor, or someone who hasn’t been alive in 200 years.”

Middleton is hoping to expand the map store to include “weirder and more creative maps” created by local artists. He is also actively searching for cartographers to make contemporary maps of Rhode Island and beyond.

The Map Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.