PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Pawtucket recently hired a familiar face.

Charles “Chachi” Carvalho was selected to serve as the city’s first-ever chief equity officer.

“Pawtucket is home,” Carvalho said. “I really loved growing up here. I felt loved, I felt supported and I felt I could be whoever I wanted to be.”

“I hope to do my part and make sure my sons feel the same way,” he added.

Carvalho’s first day on the job was Monday. In his new role, Carvalho said he’ll work alongside other city leaders to, “create a vision of making Pawtucket more equitable, more diverse and more inclusive.”

The 46-year-old knows a thing or two about building bridges within the community. Carvalho recently worked as the cultural and community engagement coordinator at his alma mater, Shea High School.

He’s hoping to make a difference by bringing city leaders and the community together.

“I come from a generation that doesn’t vote,” Carvalho explained. “It took a long time for me to believe that my voice and my vote mattered.”

“I hope to inspire young kids who look like me and are from where I’m from to become more civilly engaged and to understand their voice matters,” he continued.

Carvalho expressed the importance of empowering children to be the best versions of themselves.

“My father came [to the United States] … chasing my mother as a stowaway in 1972,” Carvalho said. “They had no idea what to expect. All they just had was this concept of the American dream in their mind.”

“Being born here, I’ve had all of the opportunity and resources,” he added. “I would be doing a disservice to my legacy, family and ancestors if I didn’t try to do good … I owe it to them to just try and be an inspiration.”