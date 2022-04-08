WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Bill Corbett loves delivering meals to those in need.

“It’s joyful to see their smiles,” he said.

Corbett is one of several adults with intellectual disabilities participating in Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, says J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center‘s Kathleen Layton.

“People helping people,” Layton explained. “This is what we do every day here at the Trudeau Center and it’s what we instill on our clients.”

Layton tells 12 News the Trudeau Center and Meals on Wheels have worked together to provide delicious and nutritious meals to the state’s homebound elderly and other eligible residents for more than a decade.

Every Tuesday, Corbett and other members of the Trudeau Center’s community-based day program hop aboard a “party van” with dozens of meals that are brought straight to the doorsteps of Rhode Islanders both near and far.

Corbett, who also works at the Home Depot in North Kingstown and is a decorated Special Olympian, knows all too well the challenges that some older adults can face.

“I have seniors at home too,” he said. “My mom and dad.”

Layton said the Trudeau Center assists Rhode Islanders with disabilities in all stages of life, starting from birth. The nonprofit organization has been helping its clients live productive lives for more than five decades.

She described participating in Meals on Wheels as a rewarding experience.

“Their words of wisdom, their positive way of looking at the world is enlightening,” Layton said of her Meals on Wheels participants. “We need that today. You feel so good when you’re done.”

Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered more than 357,000 meals to seniors statewide.

Anyone interested in volunteering can learn more and apply by clicking here.