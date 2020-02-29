Once upon a time, two young authors loved dogs

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WPRI) — Once upon a time, there were two sisters who loved dogs and books.

So, they brought one to the other.

The Leger girls not only love to read, but they also write and illustrate their stories, according to their mom Heidi.

“One’s called ‘Pictures of Dogs’ with 14 chapters,” Brielle said. “One’s ‘Brielle and Molly,’ which is four chapters.”

But their mom had no idea what 9-year-old Brielle and 7-year-old Brynn were up to when they asked to visit some friends at the Fairhaven Animal Shelter.

“So, we came to the shelter and I didn’t even know that they had brought her books that she wrote and illustrated,” Heidi recalled.

Then, there they were, unloading their backpacks near a couple of their favorites.

“My name is Brielle. I love dogs,” she read. “I even have a dog named Oliver. He is mostly my mom’s dog.”

When asked why they decided to read their books to dogs, Brynn’s response was simple: “So they’re not lonely.”

You may wonder if the captive members of their audience are paying attention. Every so often, it sure seems like they are.

“It barked,” Brielle read from a book about a dog contest.

A moment later, her listener barked as well.

“Next, a golden retriever named Punky. He got 36 seconds.”

Again, a woof from her friend.

While it’s great for the dogs waiting for a new family to love, the authors’ mom sees a benefit for them, too.

“I think it helps any child to be able to read to an animal because there’s less judgment than reading out loud to people,” Heidi explained. “They have a great love for dogs.”

The reasons are straightforward, according to Brielle.

“Because they can save lives and they’re very cute,” she said. “And they protect people.”

As much as they love their listeners, young Brynn has a very grown-up idea.

“Some time, if I come to the shelter, there might be no more dogs because they got adopted,” she said.

Their mom said she feels very blessed to have such thoughtful children.

“It makes me proud they came up with this on their own,” Heidi said. “They wanted to help the animals any way they can.”

Email Walt at wbuteau@wpri.com with your story ideas and follow us on Twitter: @StreetStories12 and @wbuteau.