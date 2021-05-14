Not your average earrings: East Providence girl starts her own jewelry business

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ All successful entrepreneurs have to start somewhere, and for one East Providence girl, that “somewhere” was in her backyard.

The earrings Marley Stauff creates are nothing like the ones you would see in a store.

“We have hearts, we have diamonds, we have stars, circles and stuff,” Marley said. “I made a pizza. I use a triangle and make the separate toppings.”

“Some I make by hand because you can’t use a mold with it,” she continued.

Marley, 10, spends most of her time designing and selling her unique earrings at the end of her driveway.

“I just get excited,” she said. “Someone is coming, someone is buying my earrings, someone I don’t know.”

It all started when Marley wanted her own computer. Marley knew it would be expensive, but she didn’t want her parents to pay for it.

Instead, the 4th-grader wanted to buy it herself.

“We looked some things up online, things kids could make and sell, and we came across earrings,” Marley’s mom Johanna Stauff said.

From there, Marley’s Earring Shop was born. Eventually, Johanna helped Marley set up an online shop.

When it comes to making earrings, Marley said it’s all about the process.

“We take out what colors we want and the mold that we need,” she explained. “[Then] roll the clay out and we just use the mold and we put it on the foil and bake it for 10 minutes.”

When asked what her favorite kind of earrings are, she said she loves crafting her taco earrings.

“We just roll out some yellow and get some brown on there and fold it up and you’re done after putting the toppings on them,” she said.

Marley sells her earrings for $4 a pair, or three pairs for $10.

So far, Marley has sold more than 100 pairs of earrings. Johanna said she’s proud of her daughter and her newfound passion.

“Complete strangers are ordering $30 worth of earrings, it’s just crazy to me,” Johanna said.

Now that she’s purchased her own computer, Marley isn’t thinking as much about the money anymore. Instead, she’s circling in on new designs.

“I just started making doughnuts, and those are fun,” she said.