NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Corinne Adams is a huge Harry Potter fan.

That’s why she and her husband transformed their basement into Knockturn Alley, which is described as a shopping plaza devoted to the Dark Arts.

“We tried to be as accurate as possible and shrink it down for this small space,” she said.

Adams said when she first watched Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, she was hooked.

“I hadn’t read the books yet,” she admitted. “But the first time I saw it, I was a fan. I love Halloween, and when [Harry Potter] walks into Hogwarts and the pumpkins are floating in the Great Hall … that was it.”

Adams said her husband, who’s a contractor, wasn’t a fan until the couple visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, more than six years ago.

“That started it all,” Adams said. “As soon as he saw all of the buildings and the gadgets, he decided to upgrade our Halloween.”

Adams never imagined her basement would transform into one of her favorite scenes from the series.

“This is the alley that they only show for a heartbeat in the movie, and that’s what I loved about it,” she said. “It’s creepy and mysterious.”

Adams is most proud of their replica of Borgin and Burkes, which is an antique shop with a shady reputation.

“It’s got a lot of interesting, nefarious items in it,” she explained. “There’s a ton of tiny details that if you take your time and look … you’ll find some amazing things.”

Adams described building Knockturn Alley as “a fun challenge” for her and her husband.

“It was a good way to clean out the basement,” she added.

While Adams’ basement looks complete, she insists it’s not done.

“We still have a few things to tweak,” she said. “It’s just going to improve with age as we continue to add little things here and there.”

When asked what Harry Potter himself would think of her basement, Adams hopes he would be amazed by the attention to detail.

“I think [he] would like the fact that a homeowner, just a normal person who loves the story, went to this much trouble,” she said.

Adams and her husband only open her basement up to Harry Potter fans in their neighborhood on Halloween. She said she feels lucky to have such a unique basement that means so much to her.

“I have to walk through here to get to my laundry room,” she said with a smile. “I love it.”