NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Syroya Eugene worked as a clinical lab technician for 16 years before realizing she needed a change of pace.

It was her love of baking and support from a person close to her heart that inspired her to take a chance and become her own boss.

Before she knew it, Eugene was the proud owner of Syroya’s Bakery.

Eugene said when she first opened her business and moved to North Providence, it was the first Black woman-owned bakery in town.

When asked who the special someone was that inspired her to make the change, Eugene said it was her beloved grandmother.

“She baked everything from scratch,” Eugene said. “From pie crust to filling, so it was only right that I learned how to bake from scratch.”

“It takes a little bit longer, but if you put your love, time and effort into it, you can really taste the difference,” she continued. “I take her wisdom to heart. We have long talks and it just helps me get through.”

Eugene believes she’s part of something special.

“I think there’s a stigma that Black businesses are not professional,” Eugene explained. “That they don’t thrive, or they don’t last.”

Eugene’s business is not only professional, it’s also thriving.

“It means a lot,” Eugene said. “It brings me a sense of pride to represent my culture and for all of the Black little girls out there … they look up to me.”

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” she added.

Eugene, the mother of two boys, told 12 News she’s mindful of her place in history and proud of her accomplishments.

“I believe there is no better time than now to step out of your comfort zone and go for those goals … and take those chances,” she said. “The door is open for us to shine and show our gifts to the world.”

Syroya’s Bakery is located at 1860 Mineral Spring Ave.