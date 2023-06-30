WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who drive down Strawberry Field Road in Warwick might notice a colorful row of painted rocks precariously placed along the sidewalk.

The rocks belong to “Jake the Snake,” whose sole mission is to bring everyone together.

“This is Jake the Snake,” a sign in front of the rocks reads. “Add a painted rock to see how long he can get.”

What started as one rock painted to look like a snake’s head has turned into a lengthy display of dozens of painted rocks.

The rocks range in color and size. There’s one striped rock that reads “Be Kind,” while another is painted to look like an ice cream cone.

Not all of the rocks feature intricate patterns, however. Jake the Snake is made up of several rocks that are painted one color or have simple designs.

The rock snake isn’t a new concept, but recently grew in popularity thanks to TikTok. It’s unclear exactly who brought Jake the Snake to Strawberry Fields Road, but it looks like he’s here to stay.

No matter who adds a painted rock, everyone has the same goal — to see just how long he can get.

Johnny Villella contributed to this report.