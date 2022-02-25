ACUSHNET, Mass. (WPRI) — Every morning, Joni Rhoads serves freshly brewed cups of coffee and sweets to eagerly awaiting customers.

She’s been doing so since last fall, when she decided to quit her job and start a business.

And there’s more to Rescue Café than meets the eye.

Rhoads said she opened the café in hopes of raising money for a cause close to her heart.

“When I started this business, I wanted to find a way to give back to the community,” Rhoads said.

From a food truck parked in a lot off Titleist Street in Acushnet, Rhoads has been feverishly fundraising for CARE Southcoast, a no-kill animal rescue and shelter.

“They take in animals that otherwise would not be able to get a home or get the medical bills that they needed taken care of,” she explained. “It’s a part of the community that isn’t funded in any way, and we realized that CARE Southcoast doesn’t get any government funding at all.”

Rhoads tells 12 News she discovered her love for cats several years ago when she adopted her first one.

Since then, she’s made it her mission to help other felines find their forever homes by donating 3% of her monthly sales to CARE Southcoast.

“It’s the best feeling,” she said. “The best part of owning this is being able to help out.”

It wouldn’t be possible without Gifts to Give President James Stevens, who Rhoads said lets her set up shop in his parking lot.

“He has the biggest philanthropist heart that I have ever seen before,” Rhoads said of Stevens. “My rent for being here in this parking lot is actually donated directly to the Gifts to Give charity.”

She described her collaboration with Stevens as a “happy accident,” adding that she’s elated her work is now benefitting two charities.

“A lot of people said ‘no’ and he said ‘yes,'” she said. “He gave me a chance.”

Rescue Café serves both hot and iced coffee, espresso, cappuccinos and lattes. Rhoads also offers a variety of pastries, including doughnuts and muffins provided by USA Homemade Donuts.

“By letting them do the baking, it actually gives me more time to focus on great customer service, making awesome drinks and coming up with new specials,” Rhoads explained.

Rhoads said she’s continuing to find ways to expand her business further into the community, adding that Rescue Café recently partnered with VFW Post 7239 to raise money for iHeartDogs’ Pets & Vets program, which pairs veterans with rescue animals.

“When I first started this, I was hoping that other people in the community would have the same desire to give back,” she said. “So to see the dream that I had starting to catch on to other people means a lot.”