COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — What started as a joke has become a mission for Cheyenne Eldridge.

The 30-year-old mother of five has set her sights on breaking a unique Guinness World Record.

Eldridge told 12 News she’s running the most half-marathons pushing a stroller in one year. She hopes to set an example for her daughters.

“I try to set goals and chase after them with them watching me,” Eldridge said, referring to her children. “I want my daughters to be something and do something amazing.”

Eldridge, who began running back in July, admits that at first, she was unsure whether she’d find the time to run more than 50 miles.

“I started looking at my calendar and I thought it was a little daunting,” she recalled.

But as of late November, Eldridge had already run 42 half-marathons with her baby girl in tow.

“I have at least six months left and I’m going to crush it,” she said.

Eldridge’s new goal is to run upwards of 80 half-marathons by next July to make sure her record holds.

“I want it to be hard to beat me,” she said with a chuckle.

When asked what running with her daughter is like, Eldridge described it as peaceful.

“I’m doing something I love with someone I love,” Eldridge explained. “She’s not our only child, and it’s a way of being close with her and having stories for her someday that just [involve] her.”

“She’s 8 months old and has already been to 28 states,” she continued. “She’s run 42 half-marathons with me. I can’t wait to tell her that someday. I’m really excited because she’s part of it. This isn’t my record, it’s ours.”

For each half-marathon, Eldridge and her daughter have a routine.

“I put her in [the stroller], give her a snack and then she’s asleep by the finish line,” she said.

Eldridge sincerely believes that running makes her a better mother.

“After having one of my kids, I took a long hiatus from running,” Eldridge said. “I actually developed post-partum depression and I think part of it was that I wasn’t being who I am.”

“I started running again and developed a good mental state,” she continued. “When I had my next baby, I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to continue running.’ But in order to do that, I needed to take her with me.”

Eldridge shared some advice with mothers out there who are struggling.

“You can still do anything you want, even with children,” Eldridge said. “Just push through it and find a way. I love running and the way I found out I could continue running was with a stroller.”

She also encouraged parents to include their children in their lives as much as possible.

“Find that passion and show your children,” she added. “Your children will hopefully collect the same passion and [you will] inspire them.”

Eldridge will run her next two half-marathons in Florida. She has also signed up to run four in Hawaii, as well as 13 each in Texas and West Virginia.