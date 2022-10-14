EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For Carol Martin, making greeting cards is a labor of love.

The East Providence resident has been hand-crafting cards for the past seven years.

“I love creating them and I love coming up with new ideas,” Martin said. “I am the happiest when I’m creating something.”

Martin showcases her artistic talents through each unique card, which she makes right on her front doorstep. That’s why she decided to name her passion project “Doorstep Greetings.”

“[This is] my happy place,” she said as she worked diligently on a new sympathy card featuring a yellow tulip.

Martin not only makes the cards on her Allen Avenue doorstep, she also sells them there too.

“All of the bins have plastic dividers and they’re labeled,” she explained. “So, if you’re looking for a birthday card, you go to the birthday section. [You can] pick the card from the bin and flip it over to see the paper that has the inside sentiment, because when you’re buying a card, you want to know what it says.”

Martin said her favorite cards to make are ones that are interactive.

“I like to make cards with dimensions … with pieces that move on it,” she said. “I made a Christmas card where the elf is on an ornament and when you tip it, he moves.”

Martin promotes all of her work on social media, specifically on her “Making Cards with Carol” Facebook page.

Through social media, Doorstep Greetings has grown quite the following. Martin recalled the time she bumped into someone at a local craft store who recognized her.

“I started talking to her and I said, ‘I make greeting cards and I have them advertised on Facebook … it’s Making Cards with Carol,'” she recalled. “She said, ‘You’re Making Cards with Carol?’ I felt like a star.”

Martin’s love of cardmaking isn’t her only motivating factor.

“You don’t know what people are going through, and sometimes, that’s what people need,” Martin explained. “They need to get the mail, and along with the electric bill and the gas bill, there’s a card that shows somebody remembered them.”

“I think that does have a big impact, because you don’t know what’s going on in somebody’s head and they may just need that pick-me-up,” she continued. “It’s happy mail.”

Martin said it actually costs her more to create the cards than she makes selling them.

But to her, that doesn’t matter.

“I just love making cards,” she said with a smile. “This is just something I love to do.”

Martin sells her cards for $2 each, or $10 for a box of six cards. She invites those with specific design requests to contact her.