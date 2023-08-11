WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket salon owner is paying it forward this school year to make sure students have everything they need.

“We are so excited to give back to the community,” Renee Lugo said.

Lugo has struggled as a single mom and is excited to finally give back to the community that helped her.

“I was the one trying to get in line to get my four kids backpacks for back to school, so having a business now and being able to be in this community and giving back to this community means everything to me,” she said.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, Crowned Beauty will hold a back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 614 North Main St.

“We get to be at the front of the line handing things out,” Lugo said. “It means everything to me. It’s my whole heart.”

The event will have free backpacks and supplies, free haircuts, free hamburgers and hot dogs, bouncy houses, and self-defense demonstrations.

“I just feel so blessed to be the one doing it and giving back. We were the ones in line getting free backpacks, so now we have to give back,” Lugo added. “That’s our job.”

Lugo is thankful that her kids are able to help with the event.

“I have a picture that says, ‘I remember the times when I prayed for the things I have now,’ and honestly, just love one another and be kind,” Lugo said.

Johnny Villella contributed to this report.