PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lititia Hall’s life has been far from easy.

The 42-year-old spent most of her younger years in and out of prison.

When asked how she would describe her track record, Hall replied, “not great.”

“I did a lot,” she said. “[Breaking] and [entering], forgery, counterfeit and taking money under false pretenses.”

And the Providence resident has had to pay a steep price for her actions.

“Losing my daughter was breathtaking,” she recalled, holding back tears. “I had three kids in prison and every time it was time [for me] to go back to prison, the kids had to go home with someone else.”

Hall has been out for 10 years and told 12 News she has no intentions of going back.

“I don’t think about prison anymore because that’s my past,” she said. “That’s not who I am anymore, but I’ll never forget where I came from.”

Hall said she realized she had to change her ways when she started taking a class called “Thinking for a Change,” which is offered through the National Institute of Corrections.

It was a correctional officer who played a key role in turning Hall’s life around.

“Every time I went to her office, she had her door open for me,” Hall recalled.

Hall said she’s ready to finally be off probation and move forward with her life.

She is especially proud of her jewelry business, Lititia’s Beads, which she bought from her late friend’s family and has since made her own.

Hall spends hours making her beaded bracelets, which she sells for $3 apiece online, as well as occasionally at craft fairs and vendor markets.

“My beads are good energy and good vibes,” she said.

Hall said she donates the proceeds to various charities that benefit Rhode Island’s youth.

Hall remains steadfast in changing the narrative of her life.

“I felt like, because I was in prison, everybody just shut me down,” she said. “Nobody wanted to give me a chance … but I am not my past.”

When asked what she plans to do once she’s off probation, Hall said she wants to leave Rhode Island with her children and start over.

“It’s the only thing that is holding me back,” she said. “I want to go where they don’t know my name and are glad I came.”

Hall is assisting her friend with a back-to-school giveaway this Saturday from from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Woonsocket. The duo will be distributing free school supplies, clothes and toiletries to students while supplies last.