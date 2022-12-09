PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — You don’t have to travel to the North Pole to go walking in a winter wonderland.

Instead, all you have to do is visit 368 Kenyon Ave. throughout the holiday season.

For years, Michelle and Manny Gregorio, also known as “Mem and Pop,” have transformed their Pawtucket home into “Candy Cane Lane.”

The Christmas display includes dozens of festive inflatables, lights and decorations.

“It took me about a month to put it all up,” Michelle said. “We have everything from a 9-foot Clydesdale horse to an 8-foot gnome.”

But this year’s display is missing one thing: Pop.

Michelle tells 12 News Manny passed away back in May.

“He was a great guy,” she said. “He never took anything for granted … he appreciated life and he appreciated family.”

This year’s display is dedicated to Manny, who Michelle said absolutely adored Christmas.

“Words can’t even describe how much I miss him,” Michelle said. “We were one and the same. We shared one heart … when he passed, he took half of my heart with him.”

Michelle added Manny’s rocking chair to the display this year, as well as a tree that visitors can decorate in his memory.

“Pop was an avid [Dallas] Cowboys fan,” Michelle said, referencing the blanket, banner and inflatable football helmet included in the memorial.

Michelle hopes that everyone who visits will enjoy the tradition she and Manny started together more than five years ago.

“I want [visitors] to appreciate the time they spend with their family,” she said. “That’s what Christmas is all about.”

Michelle plans to not only keep their tradition alive, but also continue adding to it for as long as she can.

“‘Go big or go home’ was his motto,” she said of Manny. “He’s always been my inspiration.”

Candy Cane Lane will be open nightly from 5-8 p.m. through Christmas.

Johnny Villella contributed to this report.