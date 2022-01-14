‘He’s pretty famous’: Decorating duo dresses up Wakefield mailbox for eagerly awaiting passersby

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — While driving down South Road, you may notice a unique, horse-shaped mailbox.

That mailbox’s name is “Waldo,” and it’s located in front of Marrae Browning’s Wakefield home.

Each week, Browning’s friend Stacey Ciccone dresses Waldo up in hopes of bringing a smile to the faces of people driving by.

“Stacey, who decorates him all the time, doesn’t want anyone to see him being decorated,” Browning explained, adding that she and Ciccone wake up early in the morning to change Waldo’s appearance.

Browning said Ciccone started dressing her mailbox up in December 2020.

“We didn’t have anything to do, you couldn’t leave your house and you couldn’t go anywhere, so we started decorating the mailbox and people loved it,” Browning recalled. “They stop, they comment. They leave things inside my mailbox. We’ve had chocolates, letters … he’s pretty famous.”

One letter read: “Your home is a bright spot each day and we appreciate how fun, clever and joyful your mailbox is, especially when the last year was so challenging.”

Another person wrote: “We love driving by and seeing your decorative horse mailbox. Please keep cheering up the ‘Neigh’borhood.'”

Waldo’s theme each day is different, and Browning said she often helps Ciccone come up with ideas.

“In the summertime he wears a bikini, he goes fishing,” she said. “Anything we can come up with.”

Ciccone describes the daily task as therapeutic, adding that it helps her cope with her autoimmune disease.

“It gives me such joy to know what joy it brings to others,” Ciccone said.

“I think it gives somebody a positive look for once, since it’s been a terrible two years,” Browning added. “It just makes me smile. Some people at first were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so tacky and ridiculous,’ and now they’re asking, ‘What’s Waldo going to wear today?'”

The decorating duo tells 12 News they always carefully measure the decorations beforehand to ensure that they don’t interfere with the opening and closing of the mailbox.