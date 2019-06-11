Full circle from ‘causing trouble’ to helping others

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Time served behind the ACI’s razor wire started for a young Bobby Nicholson who was just a teenager during his first bid.

It didn’t end until he was in his 50’s.

“So, I was panicking,” Nicholson said, thinking back to the end of his 2013 sentence. “I had no trade Now, I end up with 22 years in jail. Who’s going to take a chance on a 52-year-old guy? Not many.”

Attorney Terry McEnaney did take a chance, however, hiring Nicholson part-time and partnering with him on “Inside Out Productions” to produce charity shows involving his alter-ego: Italian Rapper Bobby Braciola.

The turn-around was complete with Dawn, who said she’s still surprised by her now husband’s long ago past.

“No,” she said when asked if she could see Bobby as a criminal. “Knowing him, I can’t even imagine.”

Dawn also never imagined the bad news she’d hear while she was with her daughter.

“She just lost it in the car,” she said. “She was crying. I was crying. It was scary.”

Dawn was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“Everybody has it differently,” she said. “My legs hurt. My hips hurt. I don’t have the mobility to do what I did two years ago.”

The desire to help his wife and others battling the disease is behind Inside Out Productions’ benefit concert Jammin for MS, scheduled for Saturday at Platforms in Providence.

The Nicholsons and their friend, Stephanie Buono, who also has Multiple Sclerosis, hope to raise money and awareness while also starting an annual tradition.

“Maybe down the road this can keep going every year,” Nicholson said. “Even if I’m not here. When I’m up there, trying to get in the pearly gates.”

Proceeds from Jammin for MS will go to the Rhode Island chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society.