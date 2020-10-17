Eagle Scout flies for his hero

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Becoming an Eagle Scout can prepare you for life, and for at least one member of Providence’s Pack 53, life prepared him to become an Eagle Scout.

Jake Medieros’s riffs on his guitar offer a clue that he’s a college kid.

“I want to be a history teacher,” he says. “I spent a lot of time watching The History Channel and I love it.”

You realize age is just a number when you watch him volunteer at the Saint Martin de Porres pantry.

“Do you want any muffins or anything?” he says to one woman. “Maybe some cupcakes?”

As the Rhode Island College freshman packs bags with bare necessities for parents who need some help, he tells another volunteer he knows how valuable items like diapers and lotion can be to a single mom.

“My mom told me so many stories when I was a kid,” he says. “How we struggled to get this sort of stuff.”

Growing up with less wasn’t easy, but you know who his hero is.

“My mom has been both parents to me since I can remember,” he says. “Seeing her get up, go to work every day and then come home, pick me up from daycare.”

Jake, now 18, came to Pack 53 a little later than most scouts. But four years and 21 merit badges later, he became a Eagle Scout.

“I was excited and happy that I finished it,” he says with a grin. “But I was really confused because it was like, there was nothing else to do here? I’m done? It’s over?”

The final phase, his community service project, was something you might say he prepared for since he was a baby.

Medeiros organized and supervised the collection of more than 200 pounds of items to help about 40 single moms feed and clothe their children in conjunction with Saint Gabriel’s Call.

“It’s good to see the stuff finally going out too,” he says while filling a bag.

The inspiration behind his project was one of the first to find out he made Eagle Scout.

“When I told her that I passed, she just sobbed,” he says. “One of the things that she told me was, ‘Watching you do that all by yourself was probably the best thing ever.'”

Even though he has a number of years left in college, Medeiros already has plans for his first big purchase.

“I want to buy my mom a house,” he says.

Email Walt at wbuteau@wpri.com with your story ideas and follow us on Twitter: @StreetStories12 and @wbuteau.