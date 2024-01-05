PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Christina O’Very is a Campbell Soup lover through and through.

So much so that the Pawtucket resident has dedicated her life to to collecting Campbell Soup memorabilia.

In fact, she’s been hunting down those collectables for more than a quarter century.

“I have approximately 35,000 items and I’m going to keep going,” O’Very said. “There’s a wish list of eight to ten pages of items I’m still looking for.”

O’Very said one of her main goals is to bring the so-called “Campbell Soup kids” back.

“I don’t see the Campbell Soup kids anymore,” she said. “It seemed to die out in the 90s.”

O’Very estimates that she has spent thousands of dollars and hours on her massive collection. She describes herself as a “Campbell Souper collector.”

“We have toys, games, salt-and-pepper shakers,” O’Very said. “We have paintings, a one-of-a-kind guitar made out of a Campbell Soup garbage can.”

“Dolls, planes, trains and automobiles,” she continued. “You name it, I have it. I even have two Campbell Soup ketchup jugs from the 1800s.”

Though she acknowledged it is a niche collection, O’Very said she isn’t alone. She told 12 News she’s connected with hundreds of Campbell Soup collectors on social media.

“There are thousands of collectors,” she said. “There’s a whole lot of us that are passionate about our collections. We want to be known and more items to come back.”

O’Very said she’s fueled not only by passion, but she’s also using her collection as a way to help the less fortunate.

This past Christmas, O’Very helped 100 people through a special Campbell Soup-themed donation drive.

“[I made] Campbell Soup bags,” she said. “It contained a can of chicken noodle soup, a can of SpaghettiOs, a bag of candy and a hat, gloves, scarf and socks set.”

When asked whether she would ever consider her collection to be complete, O’Very said absolutely not.

“It’s happy history,” O’Very said. “Just look at all of the kids in my collection. They’re the cutest things ever.”

“I don’t think there’s an end game. I’ll keep collecting,” she said. “It’s more than just the soup. It’s a passion.”

O’Very invites anyone interested in learning more about Campbell Soup collectibles to join Campbell Soup Collector’s on Facebook.