PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For Shelly Vincent, boxing is therapy.

And even though the 42-year-old stepped out of the ring three years ago, she tells 12 News she’s more than ready to jump back in.

“I just woke up one day and said, ‘my body feels good, my mind feels good,'” Vincent said. “It’s in my heart, and if it’s in my heart and my heart is telling me to do it … then I know I can do it.”

Vincent never imagined she’d turn boxing into a career.

“I just wanted to be able to fight back,” she said. “Boxing saved my life … and I’m not ready to let that go.”

Since her professional debut in 2012, Vincent boasts a record of 27-2 and has made a name for herself by winning numerous championships.

Vincent said she decided to learn how to box after watching her mother endure a couple of abusive relationships.

“Abuse is bad,” Vincent said. “I would lay on my mother’s chest to see if she was alive after she was beaten. She had gasoline poured on her and was then chased around with matches.”

“Then at 13, I was sexually abused by my mother’s new boyfriend,” she continued. “I was just lost, and I wished I knew how to defend myself.”

Vincent said she eventually lost her mother to leukemia.

“On her deathbed she made me promise to never stop boxing, because that was what was going to save me,” Vincent recalled. “That is what was going to pull me out, because she saw how dark my childhood was.”

While that loss continues to haunt her, Vincent said it’s her mother’s spirit that keeps her going.

“I don’t talk to God, I talk to my mom,” Vincent added. “I know it’s going to sound crazy, but I felt like my mom’s actual arms were around me. There were times when I actually felt like my mother was there.”

Typically, a boxer’s entrance and attire is theatrical.

But for Vincent, it’s so much more.

“The reason I wear the straight jacket is because it’s me trying to break free of my demons,” Vincent explained. “The reason I wear the mask is because the real Guy Fawkes died the same day as my mother and he was born two days after me.”

“Everything I do there is a deep purpose and a deep meaning behind it,” she continued.

Vincent had a message to anyone who’s experienced the heartache she’s endured.

“Talk to somebody. You can’t hold it in. That’s the only way to get help,” she said. “You have to talk to somebody … and you have to find a way to channel it.”

As for her future, Vincent said she plans to fight until she physically can’t anymore.

“We’re taking it fight by fight,” Vincent said. “I could have two fights left in me, I could have two years. It all depends on my body.”

Vincent returned to the ring in November and is scheduled to fight again in March. She’s also taking another brief hiatus to star in a new movie called Catch the Fair One, which opens on Feb. 11.