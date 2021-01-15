Bird houses hand-painted by generous entrepreneur a staple at Westport market

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Jared Corbett takes great pride in his job at Lee’s Market.

From grabbing carriages and baskets to ensuring everything is in its proper place, the longtime employee loves working at the Westport business.

The 41-year-old is also an entrepreneur who sells hand-painted bird houses, which he sells at Lee’s

So far, Jared has sold more than 550 bird houses. It all started when an employee at Lee’s saw Jared selling his bird houses at a local craft fair.

When someone purchases as bird house, Jared makes sure he autographs the bottom.

“He’s made a connection with most people he meets,” Jared’s father William Corbett said. “He’s a very popular guy.”

William said when he sees his son selling and autographing his birdhouses, it makes him proud.

“That’s my son signing autographs!” William said.

It’s not the only reason William is proud of his son, though.

He said Jared earned his third-degree black belt, making him part of a large movement for those with disabilities.

“He’s got a valued role in life,” William said. “It’s not like the old days, where he was set aside. He does a great job and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Just as important, painting the bird houses is a team effort. William said he and his wife receive plenty of directions from Jared, but the three of them always decide the colors together.

“Sometimes we disagree with mom, but she usually wins and I end up with the finer painting points,” William said.

Jared isn’t keeping his success to himself, though. He’s donating part of his earnings to those who need it more. It’s a donation that comes from the heart.