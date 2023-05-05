ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Attleboro Arts Museum is celebrating a major milestone.

Executive Director Mim Brooks Fawcett told 12 News it was founded by 10 residents back in 1923.

“The founders of the museum 100 years ago were all women,” Fawcett said, adding that the current exhibition is a tribute to their accomplishments. “They were trailblazers.”

The museum houses one of the largest gallery spaces between Providence and Boston.

“Our motto is ‘Arts for Everyone,'” Fawcett said. “We consider ourselves very welcoming to the community.”

Fawcett said the museum wasn’t always located across from Attleboro City Hall. Its original home was in the Bronson Building, and it eventually expanded into the Casino Building at Capron Park.

The museum quickly outgrew both locations, and by 1994, it made its final move to the former London’s Department Store on Park Street.

Following a few name changes, the museum was officially branded the Attleboro Arts Museum in 2006.

Fawcett said David London, the store’s owner, actually gifted the building to the museum.

“We are very blessed to be in this building,” she added.

When asked whether visitors reminisce of shopping at the old department store, Fawcett replied, “all the time.”

“Santa was downstairs,” she said with a smile. “There is a sweet nostalgia about having that London’s history … we feel like we are honorary employees.”

Fawcett believes the foremothers would be “very pleased” by the modern day museum, especially with its rotating local exhibitions and wide range of educational classes.

“I think they would be very happy,” she said.

The Attleboro Arts Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is always free, though donations are welcome.