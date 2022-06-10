JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Joe Reverdes is at it again.

Now 54, the two-time Guinness World Record-breaker is gearing up for his third.

Reverdes plans to run in the Cabo Verdean Road Race on July 10, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I have to do 11,000 burpees in 24 hours, hopefully in 23 so I can get an hour of rest,” he said. “Then I’ll go run the 5K.”

So far, the personal trainer holds the world record for the most squats and deadlifts in 24 hours.

“Age is just a number, and anything we put our mind to, if we are willing to put the work in, it can be done,” he added.

While he’s more determined than ever to shatter yet another world record, Reverdes is cognizant of the price that comes with it. He tells 12 News that he pulled his hamstring several hours into both of his previous world records.

“I started urinating blood … and I still finished strong,” Reverdes said. “I’m expecting it to happen again, but I’m going to finish.”

Reverdes isn’t just looking to get his name etched in history once again, however.

This time — he’s also doing it for his friend, John Benros.

Benros organized the Cabo Verdean Road Race in honor of his mother, who died of breast cancer in 1993.

“In our culture, talking about cancer is not something you do,” Benros explained. “People don’t want to talk about it. It’s taboo.”

Benros said his goal is to educate the Cape Verdean community of the dangers of breast cancer and the importance of early screening.

“I have a daughter and a granddaughter, so I want to make sure they get help, and not just them, but everybody, so they don’t have to go through what my mom went through,” Benros said.

Reverdes said when Benros asked him to participate in the Cabo Verdean Road Race, it was a no-brainer.

“I couldn’t say no to this,” Reverdes said.

While running in the 5K isn’t tied into the world record he’s attempting to break, Reverdes hopes he will raise awareness for breast cancer by doing both consecutively.

“The previous times I did it just for me. But this time, I’m even more motivated because it’s for a good cause,” Reverdes said.

That’s why quitting isn’t an option, and Reverdes already has a plan to push himself.

“I will remind myself, ‘there are people suffering worse than you right now with cancer,'” he said.

Anyone interested in participating in the inaugural Cabo Verdean Road Race with Reverdes can register online.