FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Ciara Barber has had quite the summer.

The 8-year-old from Worcester has been busy crisscrossing the Bay State in an attempt to visit every single city and town hall.

Adam Barber, Ciara’s uncle, told 12 News he was visiting from California when he noticed a Massachusetts Lottery screen while out to dinner one night, which listed the state’s 351 municipalities.

He was initially shocked that the number was so high, which is why he took it upon himself to compile a list of every city and town hall in Massachusetts.

Upon examining the list, Ciara made it her mission to visit every single one of them.

“It started as a silly, far-fetched idea, but it’s grown into something bigger,” Adam said. “Most people only go to their town hall to complain or write a check, so getting a glimpse of the people and the work they do has been very eye-opening for Ciara.”

Ciara started her journey on July 1 and is now more than halfway through her uncle’s list, having visited more than 200 municipalities.

12 News was there as Ciara toured Fall River Government Center last week, during which she met Mayor Paul Coogan and was gifted an official key to the city. Coogan also presented Ciara a citation recognizing her quest.

“We’re really glad you came to Fall River,” Coogan told the soon-to-be third grader.

It’s no secret that Ciara is ambitious. When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, Ciara didn’t skip a beat.

“I want to be a singer, or a mayor,” she said. “[Being a] mayor will be my day job, and [being a] singer will be my night job.”

Ciara’s uncle has been documenting her adventure on social media, which has been dubbed the Town Hall Project. He said the goal was to complete the list before Ciara heads back to school on Aug. 29, but their plan has been slightly derailed since her mother returned to work full-time.

Despite the minor setback, Adam said his niece is determined to see it through to the end.