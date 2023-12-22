All aboard the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!

This holiday season, 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo took a special train ride and reflected on some of the most heartwarming stories he told over the past year.

From a 109-year-old woman proving age is just a number to a tattoo artist who’s making the most of a second chance, watch this year’s Street Stories Holiday Special at 5:30 p.m. on WPRI 12, as well as at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.

