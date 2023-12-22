All aboard the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!
This holiday season, 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo took a special train ride and reflected on some of the most heartwarming stories he told over the past year.
From a 109-year-old woman proving age is just a number to a tattoo artist who’s making the most of a second chance, watch this year’s Street Stories Holiday Special at 5:30 p.m. on WPRI 12, as well as at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.
More Street Stories:
- Tonight on 12 News: 2023 Street Stories Holiday Special
- Students thankful for donors who make their education possible
- ‘We needed each other’: Army, Navy veterans reflect on service ahead of historic game
- ‘It’s ours’: World record attempt means more to RI mom than meets the eye
- Cryptic message from late mother leads woman to help others in need