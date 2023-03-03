BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Genevieve Marszalek is 109 years young.

If you don’t believe her, she’ll tell you.

“I am!” she exclaimed definitively. “I’ve got my birth certificate, do you want to see it?”

The Bristol native was born on Feb. 28, 1914.

When asked what her secret to living a long life is, her response was simple.

“I do all the right things,” she said. “I eat right and I live right!”

Marszalek wasn’t expecting to walk into the Bristol House of Pizza on Tuesday for a birthday celebration.

Owner Greg Gatos told 12 News that Marzalek is a regular.

“We look forward to her coming in every single Wednesday,” he said. “You could be having a bad day, then she walks in and it puts a smile on your face.”

When Gatos learned Marzalek’s family would be hosting a surprise birthday party at his pizzeria, he knew he had to be there.

“Who lives to 109? Do you know any other 109-year-olds?” he asked. “It’s amazing. Her spirit, her energy, her wit … she still has it. It’s beautiful.”

Marzalek’s nephew, Chris Fojo, flew up from Florida to celebrate with his aunt.

“She is a phenomenal character,” Fojo said. “She keeps us laughing and she just knows how to live life.”

When asked what she thought of her birthday celebration, Marzalek said it was a big surprise.

“But I wouldn’t want to go through it again,” she said.